306 Nudes From Parliament

As provinces fail spectacularly to control the third wave of the pandemic, is the press adequately holding them to account, or making things worse? And what are the ethics of publishing a a picture of a nude MP accidentally caught on Zoom?
CBC puts an end to Randy Bachman’s Vinyl Tap after 16 years of self-indulgent, uninspiring radio. What will take its place? And it turns out one of the reporters who's most friendly to Doug Ford is in a relationship with the Premier’s director of media relations.
Torstar gets into the gambling business. Americans get caught up on the WE scandal. And documents suggest Canada’s two major newspaper chains discussed shutting down each others’ papers before they swapped them.