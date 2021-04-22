#306 Nudes From Parliament
    Short Cuts
    #306 Nudes From Parliament
    As provinces fail spectacularly to control the third wave of the pandemic, is the press adequately holding them to account, or making things worse? And what are the ethics of publishing a a picture of a nude MP accidentally caught on Zoom?

    Freelance journalist Justin Ling co-hosts.

    April 22, 2021
    More from this series
    April 22, 2021
    Short Cuts