CANADALAND

#1414 Repugnant Markets: Where Blood is Sold and Kidneys Swapped
“Sometimes the transplants weren't done in a sterile environment. They weren't done in a
hospital. They were done in an apartment somewhere. There are some very bad black
markets.” - Nobel Laureate economist Alvin Roth
#1413 Does Canada have Israel Derangement Syndrome?
Last Wednesday, Foreign Policy CAN tweeted that "Canada condemns the ongoing violence in the West Bank..." So later that day, the Embassy of Israel in Canada responded with "Israel condemns the ongoing violence against Jews in Canada..."
The harrowing story of two young women coming of age at the end of their world.
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