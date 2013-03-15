  • Search
    • Sign up for our newsletter
    #191 Inside the Bishnoi Gang
    #191 Inside the Bishnoi Gang

    India-based gangs made Canada both an extortion target and a hub for cross-border operations.

    July 21, 2026
    By

    Latest Podcast Episodes

    play
    Canadaland Politics
    #1415 Prediction Markets Come to Canada via Wealthsimple. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
    Prediction markets are finally here in Canada.
    August 11, 2026
    play
    CANADALAND
    #1414 Repugnant Markets: Where Blood is Sold and Kidneys Swapped
    “Sometimes the transplants weren't done in a sterile environment. They weren't done in a hospital. They were done in an apartment somewhere. There are some very bad black markets.” - Nobel Laureate economist Alvin Roth
    August 10, 2026
    play
    Short Cuts
    #1413 Does Canada have Israel Derangement Syndrome?
    Last Wednesday, Foreign Policy CAN tweeted that "Canada condemns the ongoing violence in the West Bank..." So later that day, the Embassy of Israel in Canada responded with "Israel condemns the ongoing violence against Jews in Canada..."
    August 7, 2026

    Latest Stories

    Apply for the CanadaLabs Audio Journalism Fellowship
    June 22, 2026
    By
    Apply for the CanadaLabs Audio Journalism Fellowship
    Retraction and Apology to Theresa Kielburger
    June 12, 2026
    By
    Retraction and Apology to Theresa Kielburger
    Canadian Media Has a Narrative for Jews. This Event Didn’t Fit It.
    May 20, 2026
    By
    Canadian Media Has a Narrative for Jews. This Event Didn’t Fit It.

    Our Shows:

    What Is Happening Here
    What Is Happening Here
    Is Life for Jews in North America Forever Changed?
    The Copernic Affair
    The Copernic Affair
    Is Hassan Diab a terrorist or a scapegoat?
    CANADALAND
    CANADALAND
    The best newspaper in Canada is a podcast. New episode every Monday.
    The Worst Podcast
    The Worst Podcast
    Everyone’s done some worst thing
    COMMONS
    COMMONS
    Rethinking Canada. This season, the war on workers — and how to fight back.
    Inside Kabul
    Inside Kabul
    The harrowing story of two young women coming of age at the end of their world.

    Breaking the News.

    Canadaland is funded by its audience.
    We are an independent, people-powered media company, and we rely on listener support. We don’t receive or solicit government media subsidies. If you value our journalism and want it to exist, please support us!