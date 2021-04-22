Introducing our new season… Real Estate!
  • Search
    • Sign up for our newsletter
    COMMONS
    Introducing our new season… Real Estate!
    Stories about Canada’s real estate obsession.

    First episode drops April 28, 2021.

    April 22, 2021
    Share
    More from this series
    Introducing our new season… Real Estate!
    Stories about Canada’s real estate obsession.
    April 22, 2021
    THE POLICE #10 – Portapique
    Almost a year after the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, Nova Scotians are still in the dark about what exactly happened. A gunman, dressed in an RCMP uniform, driving an RCMP cruiser killed 22 people.
    February 24, 2021
    THE POLICE #9 – Northern Patrol
    For three decades, much of Northern Ontario has been engaged in an unprecedented experiment in policing. It’s called the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service. And the idea is simple: the old, colonial cops shouldn’t be policing Indigenous territory. Instead, Indigenous people should police themselves.
    February 10, 2021
    THE POLICE #8 – The G20: Fortress Toronto
    When John and Susan Pruyn came to Toronto, they were hoping to protest against the G20 and then spend some time with their daughter. Instead, they would be caught up in a whirlwind of police misconduct with few precedents in Canadian history.
    January 27, 2021
    THE POLICE #7 – The G20: Conspiracy
    In the first of a two-part series on the G20, two mysterious strangers start volunteering with activist networks in southern Ontario. It’s all part of one of the biggest undercover police operations in Canadian history
    January 13, 2021
    THE POLICE #6 – Who Killed Myles Gray?
    Myles Gray was an unarmed man who died after seven Vancouver police officers beat him mercilessly. Half a decade after he died, not only does his family not have justice, they don’t even know the names of the people who killed him.
    December 23, 2020
    THE POLICE #5 – Toronto’s Finest
    A Toronto police officer shoots and kills two Black men and is accused of beating another, all within a five-year span. He’s never found guilty of committing a crime. And he continues to rise through the ranks.   
    December 9, 2020
    THE POLICE #4 – Starlight Tours
    Thirty years later, we know some of what happened to Neil Stonechild. But we still don’t have justice. 
    November 25, 2020
    all podcasts arrow All Podcasts
    COMMONS